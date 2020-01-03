 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.  (Read 132 times)

Offline RedWinG

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
« on: January 03, 2020, 08:11:54 AM »
Curious lang ako about this pedal. This pedal mostly have bad rep and some of the reasons is the plastic casing but mostly I read how it is not reliable. I also read that some of the pedals do deliver the same function of the pedals they are copying.

Feel free to throw in your experience, opinions even rants about this pedal. Negative or positive.
Logged

 rock n' scroll!

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
« Reply #1 on: January 03, 2020, 12:20:30 PM »
ive tried some. okay naman. as in okay gamitin.

i just hate them for choosing a bad color on a pedal that is intended for heavy music:



blackpink in your area? cmon!
Logged
I turn myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline Ralph_Petrucci

  • Namamasko po!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
« Reply #2 on: January 03, 2020, 05:28:31 PM »
Quote from: RedWinG on January 03, 2020, 08:11:54 AM
Curious lang ako about this pedal. This pedal mostly have bad rep and some of the reasons is the plastic casing but mostly I read how it is not reliable. I also read that some of the pedals do deliver the same function of the pedals they are copying.

Feel free to throw in your experience, opinions even rants about this pedal. Negative or positive.

from my experience, hindi naman issue yung plastic casing. ang iffy ditto is yung switch mechanism nila. its not a heavy duty one. literal may button lang sa loob na pinipindot ng pedal face when you step on it, that means, that switch is taking human weight. yung switch as in yung ginagamit sa mga remote ng kotse. ganun lang.

sound wise, they sound ok. not awful. OA magsasabi na awful sounding ito.
they do get close to what they were copying. its just a question of reliability and durability.

IMHO however, there are plenty options for affordable good sounding pedals now.
try looking at the Caline and Joyo pedals.
Logged
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Offline RedWinG

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
« Reply #3 on: January 03, 2020, 06:00:32 PM »
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on January 03, 2020, 05:28:31 PM
from my experience, hindi naman issue yung plastic casing. ang iffy ditto is yung switch mechanism nila. its not a heavy duty one. literal may button lang sa loob na pinipindot ng pedal face when you step on it, that means, that switch is taking human weight. yung switch as in yung ginagamit sa mga remote ng kotse. ganun lang.

sound wise, they sound ok. not awful. OA magsasabi na awful sounding ito.
they do get close to what they were copying. its just a question of reliability and durability.

IMHO however, there are plenty options for affordable good sounding pedals now.
try looking at the Caline and Joyo pedals.
I also read nga na yung jack saka nga yung switch nagiging issue. I just a watched a video review na several if not most of the behringer pedals do sound like the original pedals. I guess the cheap price makes it interesting pero deal breaker talaga kung hindi na-address ang jack and switch issue.

Sent from my SM-G955F using Tapatalk

Logged

 rock n' scroll!

Offline RedWinG

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
« Reply #4 on: January 03, 2020, 06:03:29 PM »
Quote from: marzi on January 03, 2020, 12:20:30 PM
ive tried some. okay naman. as in okay gamitin.

i just hate them for choosing a bad color on a pedal that is intended for heavy music:



blackpink in your area? cmon!
Hahaha! Hindi ba trolling lang yung manufacturer?

Pero, idol. Were you able to compare the sounds between behringer and the original effects it's copying?

Sent from my SM-G955F using Tapatalk

Logged

 rock n' scroll!

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:19:40 PM »
Quote from: RedWinG on January 03, 2020, 06:03:29 PM
Hahaha! Hindi ba trolling lang yung manufacturer?

Pero, idol. Were you able to compare the sounds between behringer and the original effects it's copying?

Sent from my SM-G955F using Tapatalk
Siguro they never put that much thought on the color of the cases.

Tama si Ralph, they can get pretty close to the ones they are copying.

Sent from my ASUS_X00PD using Tapatalk

Logged
I turn myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online P Nut

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:24:09 AM »
For analog pedals, they sound like the pedal they're copying. For digital, not quite.

I'm not a fan of the aesthetic and the plastic casing.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 