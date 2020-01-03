I tried some of the Behringer pedals side by side. and yes, they get pretty close.

numerous youtube videos will also support that claim.



here are some of the Behringer pedals I've owned and tried so far.



TR100 Tremolo

>>> BOSS TR-2 Tremolo Copy



PH9 Phaser (good stuff here, hindi na plastic casing and it has a better switch)

>>>MXR Phase 90 Copy



DR100 Digital Reverb

>>> Boss RV-5 Digital Reverb Copy



GDI21 V-Tone Guitar Driver

>>> TECH21 SANSAMP GT2 Copy



SM200 Slow Motion

>>> BOSS SG-2 Slow Gear Copy







all of which were pretty decent for the price. can't complain.

however, as mentioned, andami nang options ngayon sa budget meal pedal.

sabi ko nga, answerte ng mga starting guitarists ngayon. nung 90's the second best option you have is Behringer, and hindi din sila sobrang mura.



ngayon, for 1k - 1.5k, may brandnew truebypass stompbox ka na c/o JOYO, MOOER, CALINE.

technology is such a marvel indeed.