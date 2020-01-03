 hulika
Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.

RedWinG

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
January 03, 2020, 08:11:54 AM
Curious lang ako about this pedal. This pedal mostly have bad rep and some of the reasons is the plastic casing but mostly I read how it is not reliable. I also read that some of the pedals do deliver the same function of the pedals they are copying.

Feel free to throw in your experience, opinions even rants about this pedal. Negative or positive.
marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #1 on: January 03, 2020, 12:20:30 PM
ive tried some. okay naman. as in okay gamitin.

i just hate them for choosing a bad color on a pedal that is intended for heavy music:



blackpink in your area? cmon!
Ralph_Petrucci

  • Namamasko po!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #2 on: January 03, 2020, 05:28:31 PM
Quote from: RedWinG on January 03, 2020, 08:11:54 AM
Curious lang ako about this pedal. This pedal mostly have bad rep and some of the reasons is the plastic casing but mostly I read how it is not reliable. I also read that some of the pedals do deliver the same function of the pedals they are copying.

Feel free to throw in your experience, opinions even rants about this pedal. Negative or positive.

from my experience, hindi naman issue yung plastic casing. ang iffy ditto is yung switch mechanism nila. its not a heavy duty one. literal may button lang sa loob na pinipindot ng pedal face when you step on it, that means, that switch is taking human weight. yung switch as in yung ginagamit sa mga remote ng kotse. ganun lang.

sound wise, they sound ok. not awful. OA magsasabi na awful sounding ito.
they do get close to what they were copying. its just a question of reliability and durability.

IMHO however, there are plenty options for affordable good sounding pedals now.
try looking at the Caline and Joyo pedals.
RedWinG

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #3 on: January 03, 2020, 06:00:32 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on January 03, 2020, 05:28:31 PM
from my experience, hindi naman issue yung plastic casing. ang iffy ditto is yung switch mechanism nila. its not a heavy duty one. literal may button lang sa loob na pinipindot ng pedal face when you step on it, that means, that switch is taking human weight. yung switch as in yung ginagamit sa mga remote ng kotse. ganun lang.

sound wise, they sound ok. not awful. OA magsasabi na awful sounding ito.
they do get close to what they were copying. its just a question of reliability and durability.

IMHO however, there are plenty options for affordable good sounding pedals now.
try looking at the Caline and Joyo pedals.
I also read nga na yung jack saka nga yung switch nagiging issue. I just a watched a video review na several if not most of the behringer pedals do sound like the original pedals. I guess the cheap price makes it interesting pero deal breaker talaga kung hindi na-address ang jack and switch issue.

RedWinG

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #4 on: January 03, 2020, 06:03:29 PM
Quote from: marzi on January 03, 2020, 12:20:30 PM
ive tried some. okay naman. as in okay gamitin.

i just hate them for choosing a bad color on a pedal that is intended for heavy music:



blackpink in your area? cmon!
Hahaha! Hindi ba trolling lang yung manufacturer?

Pero, idol. Were you able to compare the sounds between behringer and the original effects it's copying?

marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #5 on: January 05, 2020, 09:19:40 PM
Quote from: RedWinG on January 03, 2020, 06:03:29 PM
Hahaha! Hindi ba trolling lang yung manufacturer?

Pero, idol. Were you able to compare the sounds between behringer and the original effects it's copying?

Siguro they never put that much thought on the color of the cases.

Tama si Ralph, they can get pretty close to the ones they are copying.

P Nut

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #6 on: January 06, 2020, 04:24:09 AM
For analog pedals, they sound like the pedal they're copying. For digital, not quite.

I'm not a fan of the aesthetic and the plastic casing.
beansent

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #7 on: January 06, 2020, 08:25:23 AM
meron ako dating behringer noise reducer nr100 durable naman and napakaflexible ng settings aside lang sa plastic feel e panalo naman, served it's purpose well.
Ralph_Petrucci

  • Namamasko po!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #8 on: January 06, 2020, 08:34:49 AM
I tried some of the Behringer pedals side by side. and yes, they get pretty close.
numerous youtube videos will also support that claim.

here are some of the Behringer pedals I've owned and tried so far.

TR100 Tremolo
>>> BOSS TR-2 Tremolo Copy

PH9 Phaser (good stuff here, hindi na plastic casing and it has a better switch)
>>>MXR Phase 90 Copy

DR100 Digital Reverb
>>> Boss RV-5 Digital Reverb Copy

GDI21 V-Tone Guitar Driver
>>> TECH21 SANSAMP GT2 Copy

SM200 Slow Motion
>>> BOSS SG-2 Slow Gear Copy



all of which were pretty decent for the price. can't complain.
however, as mentioned, andami nang options ngayon sa budget meal pedal.
sabi ko nga, answerte ng mga starting guitarists ngayon. nung 90's the second best option you have is Behringer, and hindi din sila sobrang mura.

ngayon, for 1k - 1.5k, may brandnew truebypass stompbox ka na c/o JOYO, MOOER, CALINE.
technology is such a marvel indeed.
marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #9 on: January 06, 2020, 09:50:40 AM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on January 06, 2020, 08:34:49 AM

sabi ko nga, answerte ng mga starting guitarists ngayon. nung 90's the second best option you have is Behringer, and hindi din sila sobrang mura.


totoo to. though dito ko din sa GC unang nalaman tong behringer some 10+ years ago nung bago pa lang. sa robinsons manila store pa nila ako nakaka demo. bebenta talaga yung dirt pedals nila kung gusto mo magkaron agad at wala kang pangbili ng boss.
chiqgarcia

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Behringer pedals: What you like and hate about it.
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:08:06 PM
basta usapang plastic pedal, parang parating nakakaligtaan ang arion at ibanez soundtank series pedals.

from a pedal maker's POV...
