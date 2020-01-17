 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RG752, Brand New  (Read 94 times)

Online CoCa

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FTO: Ibanez Prestige RG752, Brand New
« on: January 17, 2020, 02:00:37 PM »
It's been a while.

Good day, all. Putting my brand new IBANEZ PRESTIGE RG752LWFX up for trade, bought from Sweetwater USA, complete with Ibanez hardcase and all those fancy papers inside.

Specs are: Wizard-7 Neck, Seymour Duncan PAF Pickups, Gibraltar Standard II-7 Bridge, Gotoh MG-T Locking Tuners

RFS/T is, well, it was an impulse buy and I really do prefer 6-strings.

Models I'm interested in are:

- Prestige RG 6-string, preferably fixed bridges
- Gibson LP/SG/Explorer
- Fender Strat/Tele MIA
- Parker Nitefly

Thank you! Guitar is with me in Manila.
0917 808 6093

Image:


pic uploading site
Logged
I am Lloyd. I create beautiful noise with IndayBote and Jejaview.

Online max28

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RG752, Brand New
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:44:15 PM »
magkano to sir pag for sale?

tried to pm you but your inbox is full
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 