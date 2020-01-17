It's been a while.
Good day, all. Putting my brand new IBANEZ PRESTIGE RG752LWFX up for trade, bought from Sweetwater USA, complete with Ibanez hardcase and all those fancy papers inside.
Specs are: Wizard-7 Neck, Seymour Duncan PAF Pickups, Gibraltar Standard II-7 Bridge, Gotoh MG-T Locking Tuners
RFS/T is, well, it was an impulse buy and I really do prefer 6-strings.
Models I'm interested in are:
- Prestige RG 6-string, preferably fixed bridges
- Gibson LP/SG/Explorer
- Fender Strat/Tele MIA
- Parker Nitefly
Thank you! Guitar is with me in Manila.
0917 808 6093
