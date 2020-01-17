It's been a while.Good day, all. Putting my brand new IBANEZ PRESTIGE RG752LWFX up for trade, bought from Sweetwater USA, complete with Ibanez hardcase and all those fancy papers inside.Specs are: Wizard-7 Neck, Seymour Duncan PAF Pickups, Gibraltar Standard II-7 Bridge, Gotoh MG-T Locking TunersRFS/T is, well, it was an impulse buy and I really do prefer 6-strings.Models I'm interested in are:- Prestige RG 6-string, preferably fixed bridges- Gibson LP/SG/Explorer- Fender Strat/Tele MIA- Parker NiteflyThank you! Guitar is with me in Manila.0917 808 6093Image: