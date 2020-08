Guitars for sale:



Epiphone Elitist Les Paul Standard Plus

-All stock tobacco burst, Serial number shows the guitar was made in 2008, the last year these guitars were made before being discontinued.

- will come with a Mono Bag

-Selling for 48k





Item is in Southwoods Biņan Laguna.

All prices are negotiable but please no lowballers.

Trade? Looking for Cab sim, Acoustic guitars, boutique pedals



Rfs - Downsizing



Send me a message here or SMS 09088966988 for pictures.



Thanks Philmusic.