Time for the annual purge.



Viber me at 09175182430. Serious inquiries only.

Free shipping in Metro Manila. Thanks. Low ballers will be ignored.



Fender American Original Telecaster - 99k

- 3 tone sunburst, rosewood fretboard

- like new complete with OHSC and papers



Fender American Professional Telecaster - 60k

- butterscotch, maple fretboard

- mint complete with OHSC and papers



Fender American Vintage Stratocaster - 70k

- white, rosewood fretboard

- 9/10 cosmetics with OHSC lost papers



FGN J. Classic Tele Burst - 36k

- sunburst, rosewood fretboard

- upgraded pickups BKP True Grit set

- free bnew brass saddles not yet installed

- mint complete with FGN bag and papers



PRS USA S2 Custom 22 - 63k

- blue, rosewood fretboard

- mint complete with PRS bag and papers



Again for sale only.