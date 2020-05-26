Time for the annual purge.
Viber me at 09175182430. Serious inquiries only.
Free shipping in Metro Manila. Thanks. Low ballers will be ignored.
Fender American Original Telecaster - 99k
- 3 tone sunburst, rosewood fretboard
- like new complete with OHSC and papers
Fender American Professional Telecaster - 60k
- butterscotch, maple fretboard
- mint complete with OHSC and papers
Fender American Vintage Stratocaster - 70k
- white, rosewood fretboard
- 9/10 cosmetics with OHSC lost papers
FGN J. Classic Tele Burst - 36k
- sunburst, rosewood fretboard
- upgraded pickups BKP True Grit set
- free bnew brass saddles not yet installed
- mint complete with FGN bag and papers
PRS USA S2 Custom 22 - 63k
- blue, rosewood fretboard
- mint complete with PRS bag and papers
Again for sale only.