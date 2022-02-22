 hulika
Author Topic: LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band  (Read 1069 times)

Offline the_godfather

LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band
« on: February 22, 2022, 04:14:42 PM »
My band is looking for a Bassist. Mas ok kung merong background sa indie pop, twee, C86 music, kung wala naman, basta willing to listen and learn the music na irerecommend namin. Influences are The Field Mice, Brighter, The Sea Urchins, Another Sunny Day, etc.

Preferred sana kung taga quezon city. If not, pwede natin pag-usapan kung saan mag-practice. May released ng EP yung band at may mga new songs ng ready for a full lenght album.

Send me a message here if interested. Thanks!

Here's a sample of our music:
Offline the_godfather

Re: LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band
« Reply #1 on: March 22, 2022, 10:24:10 AM »
UP
Offline one_note_per_minute

Re: LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band
« Reply #2 on: March 25, 2022, 06:00:20 PM »
hello interested do you have any contact number?
Online beneboy

Re: LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 PM »
Hi. Taga qc po ako 09173018458
Online x_japan

Re: LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:37:49 PM »
Nice sound! Subscribed.
