A moment in Philmusic.com's History: The site domain was registered in December 1996. We are at most, probably one of the longest running Philippine websites around!
salamat sa link sir..but, right angle to right angle po need ko
Good afternoon PM. Meron pa bang pedeng mag pagawaan dito sa pinas ng power at output transformer for tubeamp project? Thank you.
ok po sir sorry na-overlooked ko po yun.. actually po meron sa guitar pusher
Mga sir...san kaya may right angle to right angle na DC cable para sa vitoos? wala sa guitar pusher e
I can make you one. How long do you need.
10inch sir 8pcs...
Sadly I can only make a few...
►►► www.epektos.com ◄◄◄
salamat sir.. yung sa lazada kinuha ko...580 for 10pcshttps://www.lazada.com.ph/products/dc-tip-power-plug-jack-connector-dual-55-x-21mm-male-right-angle-cord-cable-intl-i151728492-s179303164.html
sige po sir.. we are very much oblidged to give you a helping hand here as much as possible and you are very much po.. in some point though i know "classifieds" people would have given you more info than us diy-heads here.. kaya "pag damutan na po nila ang tanging nakayanan sir" in a manner of speaking..
Mga Sirs/Masters, patulong po sana, yung zoom3x ko nasira na yung push button sa ilalim nang footswitches, dont know kung anong tawag don, parang momentary tactile switch yata na kulay puti yung contact niya sa footswitch.Saan kaya pwede mag order non mga sir?TIA and a blessed New Year to everyone.
sa electronic supply lang sir.. wala po bang electronic supply diyan sa iligan city sir?
Meron Sir Emil unfortunately, yung ordinary na tactile switch na color black lang ang available which is P10/pc. at ang daling masira. Di katulad ng OEM na tactile Switch na color white at tumatagal ng 3 taon.
