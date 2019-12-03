 hulika
Author Topic: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!  (Read 1170232 times)

Offline gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8800 on: December 03, 2019, 06:04:55 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 02, 2019, 02:10:05 PM
▼▼▼ click the photo & link below ▼▼▼



https://www.pedallion.com/vitoos-black-mamba-dc-cable-straight-to-right-angle/products/view/379





▼▼▼ or you can reach them here ▼▼▼

PEDALLION / DRAGONSWITCH / NEWGEARDAY / Paolo Reyes:
→ 203-R4 Alchemy Unit, 2nd Floor, FBR Bldg., 317 Katipunan Ave.,
Loyola Heights, Quezon City, Philippines 1109
→ 16 Capitol Hills, Matandang Balara, Quezon City, 1119 Metro Manila
https://www.facebook.com/pedals4sale
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Pedallion
https://www.facebook.com/pedallionph
https://www.facebook.com/dragonswitch
https://www.facebook.com/newgearday/
https://www.pedallion.com/
https://dragon-switch.com/
https://newgearday.com/


1 Thessalonians 5:11
Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.



God bless Ü



salamat sa link sir..but, right angle to right angle po need ko
Online emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8801 on: December 03, 2019, 07:36:17 AM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 03, 2019, 06:04:55 AM


salamat sa link sir..but, right angle to right angle po need ko


ok po sir sorry na-overlooked ko po yun.. actually po meron sa guitar pusher ▼

[click the image below for the link!]

available = 12" length ▼▼▼



available = 20" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 6" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 30" ▼▼▼
 


then you can always contact vitoos music ▼▼▼




Online emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8802 on: December 03, 2019, 09:07:26 AM »
also found this in lazada thru google shopping▼▼▼

[click the image for the link]






Offline harmonicconverger

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8803 on: December 03, 2019, 02:48:22 PM »
Good afternoon PM. Meron pa bang pedeng mag pagawaan dito sa pinas ng power at output transformer for tubeamp project? Thank you. :)
Online emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8804 on: December 03, 2019, 08:59:50 PM »
Quote from: harmonicconverger on December 03, 2019, 02:48:22 PM
Good afternoon PM. Meron pa bang pedeng mag pagawaan dito sa pinas ng power at output transformer for tubeamp project? Thank you. :)


may specs ka ng gagawing transformer sir?
  • primary voltage
  • secondary voltage/s & current/s



let me see what i can do sir..




Offline gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8805 on: December 04, 2019, 04:49:14 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 03, 2019, 07:36:17 AM

ok po sir sorry na-overlooked ko po yun.. actually po meron sa guitar pusher ▼

[click the image below for the link!]

available = 12" length ▼▼▼



available = 20" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 6" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 30" ▼▼▼
 


then you can always contact vitoos music ▼▼▼




salamat ulit sir.... medyo may kamahaln lang...
Offline cacophony

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8806 on: December 05, 2019, 04:27:37 AM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 02, 2019, 09:55:44 AM
Mga sir...san kaya may right angle to right angle na DC cable para sa vitoos? wala sa guitar pusher e

I can make you one. How long do you need.
Offline gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8807 on: December 05, 2019, 05:07:13 AM »
Quote from: cacophony on December 05, 2019, 04:27:37 AM
I can make you one. How long do you need.

10inch sir 8pcs...
Offline cacophony

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8808 on: December 05, 2019, 09:00:11 PM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 05, 2019, 05:07:13 AM
10inch sir 8pcs...

Sadly I can only make a few...
Offline gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8809 on: December 06, 2019, 05:03:30 AM »
Quote from: cacophony on December 05, 2019, 09:00:11 PM
Sadly I can only make a few...

no worries sir..salamat
Online emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8810 on: December 06, 2019, 06:37:52 PM »
►►► www.epektos.com ◄◄◄






Offline gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8811 on: December 07, 2019, 09:34:43 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 06, 2019, 06:37:52 PM
►►► www.epektos.com ◄◄◄






salamat sir.. yung sa lazada kinuha ko...580 for 10pcs

https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/dc-tip-power-plug-jack-connector-dual-55-x-21mm-male-right-angle-cord-cable-intl-i151728492-s179303164.html
Online emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8812 on: December 07, 2019, 09:15:18 PM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 07, 2019, 09:34:43 AM
salamat sir.. yung sa lazada kinuha ko...580 for 10pcs

https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/dc-tip-power-plug-jack-connector-dual-55-x-21mm-male-right-angle-cord-cable-intl-i151728492-s179303164.html


sige po sir.. we are very much oblidged to give you a helping hand here as much as possible and you are very much po.. in some point though i know "classifieds" people would have given you more info than us diy-heads here.. kaya "pag damutan na po nila ang tanging nakayanan sir" in a manner of speaking..


Offline gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8813 on: December 10, 2019, 06:24:20 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 07, 2019, 09:15:18 PM

sige po sir.. we are very much oblidged to give you a helping hand here as much as possible and you are very much po.. in some point though i know "classifieds" people would have given you more info than us diy-heads here.. kaya "pag damutan na po nila ang tanging nakayanan sir" in a manner of speaking..


thank you
Offline plugzzzz

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8814 on: January 01, 2020, 02:04:47 AM »
PLUGELECTRONIC'S RECTORIZER

Online jolam1431

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8815 on: January 06, 2020, 12:05:05 PM »
Mga Sirs/Masters, patulong po sana, yung zoom3x ko nasira na yung push button sa ilalim nang footswitches, dont know kung anong tawag don, parang momentary tactile switch yata na  kulay puti yung contact niya sa footswitch.

Saan kaya pwede mag order non mga sir?

TIA and a blessed New Year to everyone.



Online emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8816 on: January 06, 2020, 07:07:42 PM »
Quote from: jolam1431 on January 06, 2020, 12:05:05 PM
Mga Sirs/Masters, patulong po sana, yung zoom3x ko nasira na yung push button sa ilalim nang footswitches, dont know kung anong tawag don, parang momentary tactile switch yata na  kulay puti yung contact niya sa footswitch.

Saan kaya pwede mag order non mga sir?

TIA and a blessed New Year to everyone.


sa electronic supply lang sir.. wala po bang electronic supply diyan sa iligan city sir?



Online jolam1431

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 02:44:17 PM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on January 06, 2020, 07:07:42 PM

sa electronic supply lang sir.. wala po bang electronic supply diyan sa iligan city sir?



Meron Sir Emil unfortunately, yung ordinary na tactile switch na color black lang ang available which is P10/pc. at ang daling masira. Di katulad ng OEM na tactile Switch na color white at  tumatagal ng 3 taon.
Online emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8818 on: Today at 05:58:01 PM »
Quote from: jolam1431 on Today at 02:44:17 PM
Meron Sir Emil unfortunately, yung ordinary na tactile switch na color black lang ang available which is P10/pc. at ang daling masira. Di katulad ng OEM na tactile Switch na color white at  tumatagal ng 3 taon.


wow sir joseph that was very impressive sir..  it's been quite a while now but it seems to me that you've been running your own manufacturing firm na ah.. please correct me po if i'm wrong sir.. "OEM" huh, that's great sir good job! so you're outsourcing oem tact switch for your product sir? ano po bang product po ninyo sir joseph, if i may ask po?

atleast po sa inyo P10/pc.. dito po sa manila is P15/pc..



