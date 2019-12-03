hehehe Sir Emil you've got me wrong. What Im trying to say po, is Im looking for the tactile switch na originally Zoom or its supplier ang may gawa kaya OEM , balak ko kasing i DIY yung zoom3X ko na ayaw nang gumana ang mga footswitches... Tried replacing them with a cheap tactile switches pero hindi tumatagal. Di nga nakakatapos nang isang song, ayaw ng gumana hehehe.



By the way sa church po namin ginagamit



Maraming salamat po at God bless.



BBE sound using JRC chips.. we know BBE sound and JRC (Japan Radio Company) are both manufacturers but of different category where BBE sound manufacturing audio processing amplifiers while JRC are manufacturing audio chips.. though JRC have plenty of items for sale that is non-OEM that are freely purchased in most electronic stores like JRC4558D and others..

sa local or philippine market the best example is BENCH outsourcing pants from Company B.. my personal experience as a result of my short stint to suyen corporation circa 2001-2002, my last company employment to date..

for non-audio ornon-musician siguro the best example i could think of is when you buy DVDRW optical drives for pc or laptops.. mostly it is included in the package a CD of NERO Burning Rom with label OEM version.. because that item were manufactured not to be purchase individually but to be included in package of an item manufactured by another (e.g. ASUS, LITE-ON, etc) ..

not subjected to warranty, technical support, replacement, and/or any after sales service attached to it

► ► ► OEM vs Original ◄ ◄ ◄

"Definition By Illustration"

"OEM vs Original"

"OMNI"

opo bale there are some oem parts nga po available for purchase usually in an online store po given the item is not fake considering the idea bakit meron sila binebenta na ganun.. pero i believe po being an OEM parts hindi po ito readily nabibili sa mga stores or kahit po sa mismong factory or manufacturer where the OEM parts was made.. hindi po kasi malayo or madalas po kasi may stipulation from both manufacturers regarding usage and/or leakage of the oem parts mentioned in a stipiulation.. just like the case of..if you will please allow me po to shed light..from it's acronym OEM means "Original Equipment Manufacturer".. but as a process, groups of manufacturers would like to use parts from other manufacturers as well helping one another and to promote good rapport among business neighbors..█ example:But these JRC chips (with BBE logo) are a good example of OEM parts because the suppossed manufacturer of the circuit board (BBE) has it's logo printed on the JRC chip.. it also have an impression that BBE sound and JRC collaborated on the said parts and so it may have a deeper correlation.. and so in need of a possible stipulation..►►► and most OEM parts purchased separately arefor this i think i'm gonna use.. though OEm parts are all original by nature.. but to shed light of the matter or debate between.. maybe the best example of OEM is the iPhone with Samsung chips and for us muscians maybe the best example is the BBE sound circuit boards using JRC chips with BBE logo and the best example of ORIGINAL is Boss or Roland products having chips with BOSS and ROLAND logos..►►► i may also share that most dod pedals uses tact switch also with white shaft as i search my memory inventory, the brand of the tact switch was.. i would respectfully refute to use the term "OEM parts" to describe it because you can always buy those in any electronic stores just like i mentioned earlier about other JRC chips that can be readily purchase over the counter..►►► not unless sir joseph na yun white shaft tact switch na nakita po nila sa Zoom multifx po nila have "ROLAND or BOSS" label po.. we can call it OEM parts kasi po wala po tayong makikitang ROLAND or BOSS label tact switch sa electronic stores and it was made by another known manufacturer.. and the possible way to get those is only to the manufacturer itself lang po.∴ which leads me to a conclusion sir.. that the white shaft tact switch could not be an OEM parts but another well built "Brand" better that the black shaft ones as you were impying.. and if you cannot find any label or brand in there maybe po we can start emailing Zoom na po for the white shaft tact switch sir..∴ it would also be wrong po if all white shaft tact switch that we see everywhre po is we assume din po that they were made by one manufacturer lang.. or worse po manufactured by Zoom lang lahat..►►► if we were eyeing for the same manufacturer sir like you were implying po.. then we must have atleast identify the brand or atleast a label from it to us start helping you looking for it sir..1 Thessalonians 5:11Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.God bless Ü