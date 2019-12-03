 hulika
Author Topic: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!

gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8800 on: December 03, 2019, 06:04:55 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 02, 2019, 02:10:05 PM
▼▼▼ click the photo & link below ▼▼▼



https://www.pedallion.com/vitoos-black-mamba-dc-cable-straight-to-right-angle/products/view/379





▼▼▼ or you can reach them here ▼▼▼

PEDALLION / DRAGONSWITCH / NEWGEARDAY / Paolo Reyes:
→ 203-R4 Alchemy Unit, 2nd Floor, FBR Bldg., 317 Katipunan Ave.,
Loyola Heights, Quezon City, Philippines 1109
→ 16 Capitol Hills, Matandang Balara, Quezon City, 1119 Metro Manila
https://www.facebook.com/pedals4sale
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Pedallion
https://www.facebook.com/pedallionph
https://www.facebook.com/dragonswitch
https://www.facebook.com/newgearday/
https://www.pedallion.com/
https://dragon-switch.com/
https://newgearday.com/


salamat sa link sir..but, right angle to right angle po need ko
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8801 on: December 03, 2019, 07:36:17 AM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 03, 2019, 06:04:55 AM


salamat sa link sir..but, right angle to right angle po need ko


ok po sir sorry na-overlooked ko po yun.. actually po meron sa guitar pusher ▼

[click the image below for the link!]

available = 12" length ▼▼▼



available = 20" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 6" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 30" ▼▼▼
 


then you can always contact vitoos music ▼▼▼




emil_murillo

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8802 on: December 03, 2019, 09:07:26 AM »
also found this in lazada thru google shopping▼▼▼

[click the image for the link]






harmonicconverger

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8803 on: December 03, 2019, 02:48:22 PM »
Good afternoon PM. Meron pa bang pedeng mag pagawaan dito sa pinas ng power at output transformer for tubeamp project? Thank you. :)
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8804 on: December 03, 2019, 08:59:50 PM »
Quote from: harmonicconverger on December 03, 2019, 02:48:22 PM
Good afternoon PM. Meron pa bang pedeng mag pagawaan dito sa pinas ng power at output transformer for tubeamp project? Thank you. :)


may specs ka ng gagawing transformer sir?
  • primary voltage
  • secondary voltage/s & current/s



let me see what i can do sir..




gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8805 on: December 04, 2019, 04:49:14 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 03, 2019, 07:36:17 AM

ok po sir sorry na-overlooked ko po yun.. actually po meron sa guitar pusher ▼

[click the image below for the link!]

available = 12" length ▼▼▼



available = 20" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 6" ▼▼▼



pre-order = 30" ▼▼▼
 


then you can always contact vitoos music ▼▼▼




salamat ulit sir.... medyo may kamahaln lang...
cacophony

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8806 on: December 05, 2019, 04:27:37 AM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 02, 2019, 09:55:44 AM
Mga sir...san kaya may right angle to right angle na DC cable para sa vitoos? wala sa guitar pusher e

I can make you one. How long do you need.
gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8807 on: December 05, 2019, 05:07:13 AM »
Quote from: cacophony on December 05, 2019, 04:27:37 AM
I can make you one. How long do you need.

10inch sir 8pcs...
cacophony

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8808 on: December 05, 2019, 09:00:11 PM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 05, 2019, 05:07:13 AM
10inch sir 8pcs...

Sadly I can only make a few...
gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8809 on: December 06, 2019, 05:03:30 AM »
Quote from: cacophony on December 05, 2019, 09:00:11 PM
Sadly I can only make a few...

no worries sir..salamat
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8810 on: December 06, 2019, 06:37:52 PM »
►►► www.epektos.com ◄◄◄






gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8811 on: December 07, 2019, 09:34:43 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 06, 2019, 06:37:52 PM
►►► www.epektos.com ◄◄◄






salamat sir.. yung sa lazada kinuha ko...580 for 10pcs

https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/dc-tip-power-plug-jack-connector-dual-55-x-21mm-male-right-angle-cord-cable-intl-i151728492-s179303164.html
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8812 on: December 07, 2019, 09:15:18 PM »
Quote from: gitaristadaw on December 07, 2019, 09:34:43 AM
salamat sir.. yung sa lazada kinuha ko...580 for 10pcs

https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/dc-tip-power-plug-jack-connector-dual-55-x-21mm-male-right-angle-cord-cable-intl-i151728492-s179303164.html


sige po sir.. we are very much oblidged to give you a helping hand here as much as possible and you are very much po.. in some point though i know "classifieds" people would have given you more info than us diy-heads here.. kaya "pag damutan na po nila ang tanging nakayanan sir" in a manner of speaking..


gitaristadaw

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8813 on: December 10, 2019, 06:24:20 AM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 07, 2019, 09:15:18 PM

sige po sir.. we are very much oblidged to give you a helping hand here as much as possible and you are very much po.. in some point though i know "classifieds" people would have given you more info than us diy-heads here.. kaya "pag damutan na po nila ang tanging nakayanan sir" in a manner of speaking..


plugzzzz

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8814 on: January 01, 2020, 02:04:47 AM »
jolam1431

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8815 on: January 06, 2020, 12:05:05 PM »
Mga Sirs/Masters, patulong po sana, yung zoom3x ko nasira na yung push button sa ilalim nang footswitches, dont know kung anong tawag don, parang momentary tactile switch yata na  kulay puti yung contact niya sa footswitch.

Saan kaya pwede mag order non mga sir?

TIA and a blessed New Year to everyone.



emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8816 on: January 06, 2020, 07:07:42 PM »
Quote from: jolam1431 on January 06, 2020, 12:05:05 PM
Mga Sirs/Masters, patulong po sana, yung zoom3x ko nasira na yung push button sa ilalim nang footswitches, dont know kung anong tawag don, parang momentary tactile switch yata na  kulay puti yung contact niya sa footswitch.

Saan kaya pwede mag order non mga sir?

TIA and a blessed New Year to everyone.


sa electronic supply lang sir.. wala po bang electronic supply diyan sa iligan city sir?



jolam1431

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8817 on: Yesterday at 02:44:17 PM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on January 06, 2020, 07:07:42 PM

sa electronic supply lang sir.. wala po bang electronic supply diyan sa iligan city sir?



Meron Sir Emil unfortunately, yung ordinary na tactile switch na color black lang ang available which is P10/pc. at ang daling masira. Di katulad ng OEM na tactile Switch na color white at  tumatagal ng 3 taon.
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8818 on: Yesterday at 05:58:01 PM »
Quote from: jolam1431 on Yesterday at 02:44:17 PM
Meron Sir Emil unfortunately, yung ordinary na tactile switch na color black lang ang available which is P10/pc. at ang daling masira. Di katulad ng OEM na tactile Switch na color white at  tumatagal ng 3 taon.


wow sir joseph that was very impressive sir..  it's been quite a while now but it seems to me that you've been running your own manufacturing firm na ah.. please correct me po if i'm wrong sir.. "OEM" huh, that's great sir good job! so you're outsourcing oem tact switch for your product sir? ano po bang product po ninyo sir joseph, if i may ask po?

atleast po sa inyo P10/pc.. dito po sa manila is P15/pc..



jolam1431

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8819 on: Today at 01:49:16 PM »
Quote from: emil_murillo on Yesterday at 05:58:01 PM

wow sir joseph that was very impressive sir..  it's been quite a while now but it seems to me that you've been running your own manufacturing firm na ah.. please correct me po if i'm wrong sir.. "OEM" huh, that's great sir good job! so you're outsourcing oem tact switch for your product sir? ano po bang product po ninyo sir joseph, if i may ask po?

atleast po sa inyo P10/pc.. dito po sa manila is P15/pc..




hehehe Sir Emil you've got me wrong. What Im trying to say po, is Im looking for the tactile switch na originally Zoom or its supplier ang may gawa kaya OEM :-), balak ko kasing i DIY yung zoom3X ko na ayaw nang gumana ang mga footswitches... Tried replacing them with a cheap tactile switches pero hindi tumatagal. Di nga nakakatapos nang isang song, ayaw ng gumana hehehe.

By the way sa church po namin ginagamit :-)

Maraming salamat po at God bless.
jolam1431

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8820 on: Today at 02:15:24 PM »
https://www.thomann.de/gb/pioneer_tact_switch_djm_series.htm

Almost the same as the link above po yung original na switch po Sir Emil.

Dito po ako ang tanong sa mga DIYers kasi I was thinking na these are the people who are very resourceful when it comes to sourcing electronic parts hehehe.

TIA at God bless sa lahat.
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
« Reply #8821 on: Today at 03:55:54 PM »
Quote from: jolam1431 on Today at 01:49:16 PM
hehehe Sir Emil you've got me wrong. What Im trying to say po, is Im looking for the tactile switch na originally Zoom or its supplier ang may gawa kaya OEM :-), balak ko kasing i DIY yung zoom3X ko na ayaw nang gumana ang mga footswitches... Tried replacing them with a cheap tactile switches pero hindi tumatagal. Di nga nakakatapos nang isang song, ayaw ng gumana hehehe.

By the way sa church po namin ginagamit :-)

Maraming salamat po at God bless.


opo bale there are some oem parts nga po available for purchase usually in an online store po given the item is not fake considering the idea bakit meron sila binebenta na ganun.. pero i believe po being an OEM parts hindi po ito readily nabibili sa mga stores or kahit po sa mismong factory or manufacturer where the OEM parts was made.. hindi po kasi malayo or madalas po kasi may stipulation from both manufacturers regarding usage and/or leakage of the oem parts mentioned in a stipiulation.. just like the case of iPhone & Samsung..


if you will please allow me po to shed light..


► ► ► OEM as a Process ◄ ◄ ◄

from it's acronym OEM means "Original Equipment Manufacturer"..  but as a process, groups of manufacturers would like to use parts from other manufacturers as well helping one another and to promote good rapport among business neighbors..

█ example:

  • BBE sound using JRC chips.. we know BBE sound and JRC (Japan Radio Company) are both manufacturers but of different category where BBE sound manufacturing audio processing amplifiers while JRC are manufacturing audio chips.. though JRC have plenty of items for sale that is non-OEM that are freely purchased in most electronic stores like JRC4558D and others..




But these JRC chips (with BBE logo) are a good example of OEM parts because the suppossed manufacturer of the circuit board (BBE) has it's logo printed on the JRC chip.. it also have an impression that BBE sound and JRC collaborated on the said parts and so it may have a deeper correlation.. and so in need of a possible stipulation..

  • sa local or philippine market the best example is BENCH outsourcing pants from Company B.. my personal experience as a result of my short stint to suyen corporation circa 2001-2002, my last company employment to date..
  • for non-audio ornon-musician siguro the best example i could think of is when you buy DVDRW optical drives for pc or laptops.. mostly it is included in the package a CD of NERO Burning Rom with label OEM version.. because that item were manufactured not to be purchase individually but to be included in package of an item manufactured by another (e.g. ASUS, LITE-ON, etc)..
►►► and most OEM parts purchased separately are not subjected to warranty, technical support, replacement, and/or any after sales service attached to it




► ► ► OEM vs Original ◄ ◄ ◄

for this i think i'm gonna use "Definition By Illustration".. though OEm parts are all original by nature.. but to shed light of the matter or debate between "OEM vs Original".. maybe the best example of OEM is the iPhone with Samsung chips and for us muscians maybe the best example is the BBE sound circuit boards using JRC chips with BBE logo and the best example of ORIGINAL is Boss or Roland products having chips with BOSS and ROLAND logos..



►►► i may also share that most dod pedals uses tact switch also with white shaft as i search my memory inventory, the brand of the tact switch was "OMNI".. i would respectfully refute to use the term "OEM parts" to describe it because you can always buy those in any electronic stores just like i mentioned earlier about other JRC chips that can be readily purchase over the counter..

►►► not unless sir joseph na yun white shaft tact switch na nakita po nila sa Zoom multifx po nila have "ROLAND or BOSS" label po.. we can call it OEM parts kasi po wala po tayong makikitang ROLAND or BOSS label tact switch sa electronic stores and it was made by another known manufacturer.. and the possible way to get those is only to the manufacturer itself lang po.

∴ which leads me to a conclusion sir.. that the white shaft tact switch could not be an OEM parts but another well built "Brand" better that the black shaft ones as you were impying.. and if you cannot find any label or brand in there maybe po we can start emailing Zoom na po for the white shaft tact switch sir..

∴ it would also be wrong po if all white shaft tact switch that we see everywhre po is we assume din po that they were made by one manufacturer lang.. or worse po manufactured by Zoom lang lahat..

►►► if we were eyeing for the same manufacturer sir like you were implying po.. then we must have atleast identify the brand or atleast a label from it to us start helping you looking for it sir..



