hi sir jellybean, my audio device is set to Tascam, and when I do direct recording like the default recorder of the computer,

pero when I try recording with Cubase 6, I can't hear anything, i'm not sure tho' if tama yung gnagawa ko or bka may iba pang dapat gawin?



Iím not familiar with how to check the audio device in Cubase because I use Reaper but in Reaper you have to manually assign the audio device for Reaper to recognize the interface. I have to do this even if I already set my audio device for record and playback on the laptop as the interface. I ran into the same issue when I was starting. Also just make sure the track is ďarmedĒ although in reaper clicking record when no track is armed will result in an error message.