dito pala ko dapat nagtanong.
first time ko lang talaga magtry magrecord sa laptop (bumili dahil kailangan ni junakis sa school)
ano ano ang kailangan ko? mura at maayos na soundcard? app na madaling gamitin?
pwede bang multi epex rekta na sa laptop? sobrang wala ako ng alam
hindi na ko nagbackread sa haba ng mga replies dito. salamat po sa tulong
FOR SALE USB AUDIO INTERFACE!
FOCUSRITE Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen
-Best selling, best sounding, small format audio interface
-Brand new BOX SEALED
-16,500php
FOCUSRITE Scarlett 2i2 (3rd gen)
-Best selling, best sounding small format audio interface
-Brand New
-10,200php
FOCUSRITE Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen
-Best selling, best sounding, small format audio interface
-Brand new
-8,200php
SOLID STATE LOGIC SSL2 & SSL2+
-one of the dominant forces in audio recording for over forty years, with a legacy of superior large-format consoles, studio outboard gear, and world-class plugin processors
-have the iconic SSL sound in your home studio
-brand new
-17,490php for SSL2+
-12,490php for SSL2